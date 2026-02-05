Blake Lively's 'Gossip Girl' character to have a spin-off? Deets inside

Gossip Girl is making a comeback with a spin off story – and it’s not Blake Lively’s!

Blair Waldrof, portrayed by Leighton Meester in 2007 hit drama, is getting her own story after nearly two decades.

Cecily von Ziegesar, the author behind the Gossip Girl book series, is writing a new standalone novel focused on the fan-favourite character, according to Deadline.

The book, titled Blair, will follow the former Constance Billard student 20 years after her high-school days on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

The novel is expected to be publish in Summer 2027.

While many fans know Blair through Meester’s iconic portrayal on Gossip Girl, which aired from 2007 to 2012, the book version of the character has notable differences.

On the TV series, Blair ends up with Chuck Bass, played by Ed Westwick. In the book, Blair is mostly romantically linked to Nate Archibald, a role later made famous by Chace Crawford.

As for whether Meester would ever return to the role, she previously addressed the idea following the 2022 Gossip Girl reboot.

"They're doing a whole new thing," she told Fox 5 New York. "I feel really good sort of sitting back and leaving it to the kids—to the young, new generation."

Still, she added, "Never say never."

Meester has also shared her excitement about younger audiences discovering the original series. As she quipped last year, “It’s vintage.”

"I do think it's kind of incredible because of a time and place," she told Access Hollywood. "There was no social media. I don't even think it was happening—there was no such thing as that when we started, really."

She added, "People are very nostalgic for that kind of thing."

In recent years, Meester reunited with former costar Kristen bell, who narrated both Gossip Girl series, including appearances at the SAG Award and Nobody Wants This.