Most anticipated movies of 2026

2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year in Hollywood with Marvel, Pixar, Nolan, Villeneuve, Peele, Gerwig, and Spielberg all delivering major projects.

We can expect a mix of blockbuster spectacle, nostalgic sequels and auteur-driven films that will dominate theaters and awards season.

Let’s take a look at the upcoming movies of 2026!

Wuthering Heights

Emerald Fennell directs and writes a new take on Emily Brontë’s classic, releasing February 13, 2026.

Produced by Josey McNamara and Margot Robbie, the film stars Robbie, Jacob Elordi, Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver and Martin Clunes, exploring Heathcliff and Catherine’s destructive love with Fennell’s dark edge.

How to Make a Killing

John Patton Ford’s dark comedy thriller arrives February 20, 2026 (US) and March 13 (UK).

Produced by Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin, it stars Glen Powell, Margaret Qualley, Jessica Henwick, Ed Harris, Topher Grace and Zach Woods.

Inspired by Kind Hearts and Coronets, it follows a man reclaiming his inheritance by eliminating relatives.

Scream 7

The franchise continues on February 27, 2026, directed and co written by Kevin Williamson with Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt.

Produced by William Sherak and team, the film brings back Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox alongside new cast members, as Sidney Prescott faces a Ghostface targeting her daughter.

The Bride!

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s gothic reimagining of Frankenstein arrives March 6, 2026, starring Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Jake Gyllenhaal, Penélope Cruz, Annette Bening and Peter Sarsgaard.

Project Hail Mary

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller direct Andy Weir’s sci fi adaptation, out March 20, 2026.

Ryan Gosling leads alongside Sandra Hüller, Ken Leung and Milana Vayntrub as a lone astronaut racing to save Earth.

The Drama

Kristoffer Borgli’s The Drama (April 3, 2026) stars Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Alana Haim and Mamoudou Athie in a romantic comedy-drama about a wedding unraveling.

Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday (May 1, 2026), directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, unites Brie Larson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh and Anthony Mackie in a multiverse showdown.

Toy Story 5

Pixar’s Toy Story 5 (June 19, 2026) brings back Woody, Buzz, and friends, directed by Pete Docter and written by Andrew Stanton.

Moana (Live-Action)

Disney’s live-action Moana (July 10, 2026) stars Catherine Laga’aia as Moana and Dwayne Johnson reprising Maui, directed by Thomas Kail.

The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey (July 17, 2026) features Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy in a mythological epic.

The Social Reckoning

Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Reckoning (October 9, 2026) stars Jeremy Strong, Jeremy Allen White and Mikey Madison, tackling the fallout of Facebook leaks.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Francis Lawrence directs Sunrise on the Reaping (November 20, 2026), focusing on young Haymitch Abernathy with a cast including Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Elle Fanning, Glenn Close and Ralph Fiennes.

Dune: Part Three

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three (November 20, 2026) continues Herbert’s saga with Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh.

Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew

Greta Gerwig adapts C.S. Lewis’ The Magician’s Nephew (November 26, 2026) with Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan and Daniel Craig.

Jumanji 4

Jake Kasdan’s Jumanji 4 (December 11, 2026) reunites Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan for another adventure.