Jesy Nelson says breakup was 'like EastEnders drama'

Jesy Nelson has opened up about her 'really tough' break-up from the father of her twins, Zion Foster, after the couple separated following their daughters' diagnosis.

The former Little Mix star, 34, addressed the split after revealing that her infants had been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 (SMA1).

The genetic neuromuscular disease SMA1 causes progressive muscle weakness and wasting due to motor neuron loss.

Speaking at a screening of her new series, Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix, Jesy told the audience saying: 'We are doing good.

'It's been tough, I'm not going to bulls*** you, it's been really tough, but we are getting on with it, and our girls are our main focus. They're happy and doing well.'

Discussing how it feels to have her life featured in the new series, Jesy said she feels 'pride' but admitted that her experience does feel 'like an episode of EastEnders'.

She said: 'Hopefully, when this comes out, it's going to spread as much awareness as possible about everything I have been through and that's my main goal. I can't wait to show them when they're older and say, 'look at what you did, look how amazing you are.'

During her recent interview with the Daily Mail, Jesy revealed the heartbreaking reason behind their split, just four months after their engagement.

She ended her four-year relationship with Zion, just weeks after the couple announced their twin daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe, had been diagnosed with SMA Type 1.

She said: 'We are still friends and we are still united in co-parenting our daughters, they are our main focus, that's all we can do, be the best possible parents we can right now.'

Jesy's breakup feels even more touching ahead of the launch of her Prime Video series, Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix, which documents every twist and turn of the former X Factor star's pregnancy.