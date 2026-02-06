Bad Bunny teases fans with rare Super Bowl 2026 cameo update

Bad Bunny is keeping fans on their toes ahead of his highly anticipated Super Bowl 2026 halftime performance.

As the ‘King of Latin Trap’ prepares to light up Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8, he addressed speculation about whether celebrity guest stars will join him on stage.

During the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show press conference on February 5, the Grammy winner playfully dodged the question.

“That is something I’m not going to tell you,” he said with a grin. “I don’t know why you asked that.”

Instead of confirming any star-studded cameos, Bad Bunny emphasized that his “guests” will be the people who have supported him throughout his journey.

“I have a lot of guests,” he quipped. “It’s going to be my family, my friends and all the Latino community around the world that support me, the whole country. There’s so many people who support me around the world.”

The Puerto Rican superstar promised his 13-minute set will be all about joy and movement.

“I don’t want to give any spoilers,” he said. “It’s gonna be fun. It’s gonna be easy and people only have to worry about dancing.”

For the unversed, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio he took home three Grammys, including Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, a record-breaking win that left him in tears.

Fans have been showering the 31-year-old with encouragement in the lead-up to the Super Bowl.

“There’s a lot of people that stop me on the street at the airport and say, ‘I know you gonna do a great performance at the Super Bowl. Good luck. God bless you,’” he shared.

“Everyone who’s stopped me only wishes good things on me. I know that the world is gonna be happy this Sunday, that they are going to dance and have a good time.”

With the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks set to face off, all eyes will be on Bad Bunny as he takes center stage.