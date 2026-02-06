Brooklyn Beckham covers up 'dad' tattoo amid family fallout: Pictures

Brooklyn Beckham stepped out with his wife, Nicola Peltz, for a shopping spree on Wednesday.

However, what caught attention was his covered-up tattoo tribute to his father, Sir David Beckham, amid the ongoing family conflict.

The eldest son of Sir David 51, and Lady Victoria Beckham 50, released a bombshell statement last week in which he criticised his parents, and accused them of mistreating his wife, 30.

The aspiring chef, 26, now appears to have dealt another crushing blow to his father by removing his tattoo tribute to him.

For those unversed, Brooklyn's upper right arm once carried the words 'dad' through it.

Directly underneath was the message 'Love you Bust' - David's endearing nickname for his first born.

However, the pictures shared by The Sun appear to show Brooklyn has had the tribute lasered off.

However, on his outing with Nicola, Brooklyn's tattoo had been modified with the 'original 'dad' altered to nondescript shapes and a star.

His dad's nickname text is also faded and less prominent.

Last year, Brooklyn had his 'mama's boy' chest tattoo tribute for his Spice Girl mother Victoria covered up.

It comes after Brooklyn's father-in-law, Nelson Peltz, spoke about the family drama during a Q and A at WSJD's Invest Live in West Beach event on Tuesday.