Emily Osment has surprise 'Hannah Montana' reunion: 'Starting to freak out'

Emily Osment has a 'Hannah Montana' full circle moment as Miley Cyrus teases anniversary event

Emily Osment just had a Hannah Montana reunion no one was expecting.

The 33-year-old actress is best known for the Big Bang Theory spinoff, Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage. But she also helped shape many childhoods in the 2000s by starring opposite Miley Cyrus in the iconic Disney show.

As the sitcom turns 20 years old this year, Osment took an unexpected walk down memory lane with her Hannah Montana director Mark Cendrowski, who also happens to direct Georgie and Mandy.

“On the heels of our Hannah Montana 20 year milestone, our beloved Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage director Mark Cendrowski brought in his old copy of an HM episode this morning,” she revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday, February 6. Osment also shared side-by-side photos of both scripts’ front covers. And, sure enough, “Directed By Mark Cendrowski” appeared on both.

“Proves a few things,” Osment continued. “First, that I’m old, second that I’m still doing what I love but mostly, MOSTLY that Mark won’t leave me alone after all these years and I'm really starting to freak out about it.”

Premiering in 2006, Hannah Montana followed teenager Miley Stewart and her double life as an international teen pop sensation. In the pilot episode, Miley’s best friend Lily Truscott (Osment) discovers Hannah’s real identity, setting off the events of the four-season show. The final episode premiered in 2011.

Osment isn’t the only one looking forward to Hannah Montanah’s 20th anniversary, which is sure to be special. For months, Miley Cyrus has been teasing a special event scheduled for March 2026 to honour the show’s cultural legacy and role in catapulting Cyrus’ legendary music career.

Osment, meanwhile, made her return to acting on Young Sheldon and later George and Mandy’s First Marriage.