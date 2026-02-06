Olivia Attwood shares how she's coping after marriage ends with Bradley Dack

Olivia Attwood has spoken about life after her split from husband Bradley Dack.

The 34-year-old television personality parted ways with the footballer, 32, after a “breach of trust” on Bradley’s part, bringing an end to their two-year-long marriage.

She has since taken to social media to share that her new days revolve around unpacking her new flat, going to work and sleeping.

In the clip, she said: 'Thought I would just jump on, just say hello. It's been a minute. I'm still hanging in. I go to work. I unpack 5 million boxes.

'Sleep, repeat and live on coffee. That is basically my life and it's pretty chaotic still. I'm kind of getting there, but it's a process.'

This comes after the reality TV star shared a video of herself sitting in her new empty apartment in her hometown, where she moved following the split.

Reports claimed that their marriage ended after the footballer 'crossed a line' and 'breached her trust'.

'I want to be happy. I want Brad to be happy. Just one day at a time. For both of us. & anyone else who needs to read this.'

The couple first met at a nightclub in 2015, Olivia was working as a grid girl while Bradley's football career was off to a promising start.