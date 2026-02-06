Jesy Nelson's next documentary to focus on SMA awareness

Jesy Nelson's infants had been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 (SMA1)

Jesy Nelson has shared that a new TV documentary is in the works as she continues to campaign for SMA tests at birth following her twins' diagnosis.

The former Little Mix star, 34, who recently separated from her fiancé Zion Foster, spoke about the tragic prognosis facing her twins, Ocean and Story, nine months, revealing that the doctors have said they may not live beyond the age of two.

Jesy shared that, despite the devastating news, they decided to continue filming as she fights to 'make a change.'

Speaking in London ahead of her Amazon Prime documentary, Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix, she also discussed her next plans in a Q and A on Tuesday.

She said: 'I just hope people continue to watch the next part of the journey. When the girls got their diagnosis, we decided that we wanted to continue filming.

'As hard as it was, we were like, "You know what? There's a reason you guys are here, and we've got to make the best out of this situation.'

Jesy continued: 'I'm sure you guys are aware, like, I'm trying to get it [SMA] made part of the heel prick test. That's my main goal right now, as well as looking after my beautiful girls.

'I haven't even seen it back yet, but I already know it's going to be tough. But I'm just so happy that we've been able to document everything, because I really believe that we're going to make a change. Like, I feel it.

'I love how dedicated people are to spreading awareness about everything that I've been through and this programme is going to shed even more.'

For context, Genetic neuromuscular disease SMA1 causes progressive muscle weakness and wasting due to motor neuron loss.