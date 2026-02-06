Bad Bunny opens up after Grammy win ahead of Super Bowl Halftime show

Bad Bunny, in a rare comment, sharing his life goals.

The MONACO rapper, 31, has made his first official public appearance since winning album of the year at the 2026 Grammys, making it clear that fame and awards were never his main focus.

During a press conference at San Francisco’s Moscone Center, the Puerto Rican superstar sat down with hundreds of reporters ahead of his Super Bowl XL halftime show performance.

While he avoided revealing details about special guests or surprises, he opened up about the unexpected journey of his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

“I wasn’t looking [to win] album of the year at the Grammys and also Latin Grammys. I wasn’t looking to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show,” he said.

Bad Bunny—born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio—appeared on stage wearing a long gray faux fur coat and beanie, nodding to his 2016 era as his 2017 hit Chambea played in the background. He described the album as a deeply personal project.

“I was just looking to connect […] with my history, my culture, and I did it in a very honest way. I only wanted to perform at the residency, and that’s it,” he added.

He said the global response surprised him, especially from fans outside Puerto Rico. “It was like, ‘Oh wow, the world really wants me, right? So I should go, also to give some love. Show love to all of the world, to Latin America,’” he shared.

Bad Bunny emphasized that staying true to himself led to his success. “This album is the most special because I was trying to connect with myself and my roots and who I am… You always have to be proud about who you are and feel comfortable being yourself.”

He ended with a lighthearted message for non-Spanish speakers: “They don’t even have to learn Spanish. It’s better if they learn to dance.”