Caleb McLaughlin reveals dream role after ‘Stranger Things' fame

Caleb McLaughlin will next appear in animated feature ‘Goat’

Geo News Digital Desk
February 08, 2026

Caleb McLaughlin has detailed which role he would like to sink his teeth into post Stranger Things.

The former child actor recently revealed that he “would love to play” the Marvel superhero Miles Morales, also known as Spider-Man.

While the comic book character became famous after appearing in the animated Into the Spider-Verse franchise, Caleb has long been a popular fancast for a live-action version of the hero.

He reciprocated the public sentiment, telling Variety, “I think Miles represents something bigger than myself; it represents something bigger than most people.”

“Also, being from New York and then just seeing the Spider-Verse story, I just feel it’s really, really connected and I feel like a lot of people understand what that means.”

Miles Morales has been voiced by Shameik Moore in the animated series since 2018, with a third film titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is slated for release in 2027.

Meanwhile, Caleb also reflected on wrapping Stranger Things earlier this year, describing his time on the hit Netflix series as “a blessing.”

“Looking back on the past, I’m truly grateful for everything that I went through, people that I’ve met along the way and all the friends that I have,” he said.

While sharing that he remains “very grateful”, the 24-year-old actor added that “life after the show is a new chapter” and that he is “happy to start it with Goat.”

Caleb McLaughlin is also joined by his former co-star David Harbour, among others, in Goat. The animated film comes out February 13. 

