 
Geo News

'Batman' star Michael Keaton remembers late best friend Catherine O'Hara

Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara worked together in 1988's 'Beetlejuice'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 08, 2026

Michael Keaton, Catherine OHara worked together in 1988s Beetlejuice
Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara worked together in 1988's 'Beetlejuice'

Michael Keaton recalled his decades-long friendship with late Catherine O’Hara.

The Batman actor collaborated with Catherine in 1988 horror-fantasy movie, Beetlejuice, directed by Tim Burton.

Keaton was deeply affected when he heard about the sudden death of the Home Alone actress.

A week after her death, the 74-year-old appeared at Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2026 Man of the Year event in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he spoke about Catherine and her road to fame after starring in comedy series, Second City Television (SCTV).

During the event, Michael admitted, "I was a big SCTV fan. I am the biggest SCTV fan. And I’m trying to think, when was it? I think I was doing a movie in Toronto.”

“I remember we must have met or known each other a little bit, because, like myself, she has a big family.”

He revealed that like himself, O’Hara also had seven siblings and somehow, they got to be friends.

While sharing some memorable moments he spent with the 71-year-old actress, Michael added, "I remember a night in Toronto where she had a summer [with her] brothers and sisters, and we were all shooting pool in some bar somewhere”

The Birdman actor was having a hard remembering how long he had known her, but one thing was sure that they both had a healthy friendship for decades.

Keaton, after hearing about the tragic loss, took it to his Instagram to pay a tribute to long-time friend.

He wrote, "We go back before the first Beetlejuice. She’s been my pretend wife, my pretend nemesis and my real life, true friend. This one hurts. Man am I gonna miss her. Thinking about Beau as well.”

Savannah Guthrie addresses ‘message' from suspect in mother's disappearance
Savannah Guthrie addresses ‘message' from suspect in mother's disappearance
Ethan Hawke makes latest Film Festival honour a rare family affair
Ethan Hawke makes latest Film Festival honour a rare family affair
Brad Arnold hit songs: 3 Doors Down journey from Mississippi to Billboard
Brad Arnold hit songs: 3 Doors Down journey from Mississippi to Billboard
Elsa Pataky reveals what makes life in Australia so special for her family
Elsa Pataky reveals what makes life in Australia so special for her family
Travis Scott's song linked to Bad Bunny 2026 Super Bowl show upsets fans
Travis Scott's song linked to Bad Bunny 2026 Super Bowl show upsets fans
Justin Baldoni reacts to Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's text release
Justin Baldoni reacts to Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's text release
'The Odyssey' director's brother give early reviews for the upcoming film
'The Odyssey' director's brother give early reviews for the upcoming film
Nicola Peltz's sister breaks silence with cryptic post amid adoption rumours video
Nicola Peltz's sister breaks silence with cryptic post amid adoption rumours