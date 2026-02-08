Halle Berry talks about Storm’s future after 'Avengers: Doomsday' exclusion

Halle Berry is addressing the fate of one of her most iconic characters, Storm, in the wake of her exclusion from Avengers: Doomsday.

While the Oscar winner first portrayed Ororo Munroe in 2000’s X-Men and last appeared as the weather-controlling mutant in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past, speculation has been high among fans about a possible return in Marvel’s upcoming Avengers film.

Although her absence from Avengers: Doomsday disappointed many, the 59-year-old isn’t closing the door on Storm’s future just yet.

In a recent interview, she opened up about the character’s legacy and the possibility of reprising the role down the line.

“Storm is a very special character to me,” Berry, who confirmed her engagement to her longtime partner, musician Van Hunt, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 5, told ScreenRant. “I’ve been so blessed when I gotten to play her.”

The Catwoman star admitted she’s “sad” that she won’t be part of the MCU’s Phase Six Avengers team-up, but said she would return “in a heartbeat” for any future outings with the X-Men.

For the unversed, she portrayed Storm across four live-action films: X-Men (2000), X2: X-Men United (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) and X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014).

Following Berry’s last appearance as Storm in 2014, her franchise co-stars Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Channing Tatum (Gambit), Ian McKellen (Magneto), James Marsden (Cyclops), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), Patrick Stewart (Professor X) and Rebecca Romijn (Mystique) have signed on to reprise their roles in Avengers: Doomsday, premiering December 18, 2026.