Katie Price flies business class ahead of Dubai honeymoon

Katie Price stepped out in style with an airport look as she prepared to fly out to Dubai for her honeymoon with husband Lee Andrews.

Since the former model dropped bombshell of her fourth marriage, she has been making headlines alongside her new husband.

Brushing aside her family's concerns, Katie checked into business class for a swanky Emirates flight to reunite with Lee.

She was dressed to the nines and radiated newlywed glow as she was seen strolling through the airport.

It comes after Katie and her ex, Peter Andre, put old tensions aside and jointly released a statement expressing their desire to close the door on their toxic past and promising never to speak negatively about each other again.

The former couple were married for four years until they split in 2009 and share children Junior and Princess together.

It was later claimed that Katie Price's newlywed husband served time in a notorious Dubai jail over financial charges just weeks before he met the star, a source told The Sun.