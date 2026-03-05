'Ocean's Eleven' sequel fate gets shaky as director 'quits'

Lee Issac Chung no longer working as director on 'Ocean's 14'

Brad Pitt and George Clooney’s upcoming Ocean’s Eleven prequel has received a disappointing update.

The globally acclaimed crime-comedy franchise is returning with Ocean’s 14, which is reportedly in development at Warner Bros.

The new installment will feature the original cast members Pitt and Clooney, Matt Damon along with Julia Roberts.

Reportedly, the forthcoming sequel is set to enter production in late 2026, but with the latest unexpected development, the future of the film looks shaky.

Recently, it has been revealed that Twisters director Lee Issac Chung, who was set to helm the much-awaited project, has left the film due to some “creative differences.”

A spokesperson at Warner Bros confirmed the news by saying, "This is an amicable split due to creative differences."

The studio in a joint statement with LuckyChap said, "Lee Isaac is a singular filmmaking talent whose vision and partnership have been invaluable to Warner Bros. and LuckyChap throughout this journey.”

The statement continued, "Our experience with him has only deepened our enthusiasm to collaborate on future projects together.”

The production company is now on a hunt for a new director to create Ocean’s 14, written by Carrie Solomon.

Further details have been kept under wraps, but George previously dropped the hint that the upcoming movie might also star Bradley Cooper and Margot Robbie.