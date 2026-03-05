Katie Price skips bridal glam for casual look at wedding to Lee Andrews

Katie Price legalises whirlwind marriage to Lee Andrews despite family concerns

Katie Price has legalised her marriage to her fourth husband, Lee Andrews, in a secret ceremony in Dubai-and she hasn't signed a pre-nup.

The former glamour model,47, stunned everyone when she announced that she had married Lee in January just 10 days of meeting him.

Before Lee, Price had already been married three times and had been involved in multiple relationships.

However, her marriage to the Dubai-based businessman reportedly left her family in shock, with some said to be upset with her decision.

At that time DailyMail revealed the wedding had no legal weight and was just a symbolic ceremony.

The ceremony took place in the grounds of the £600-a night One and Only Roya; Mirage, a five star hotel on Dubai's famous Palm Jumeriah island.

Now, new documents show Katie and Lee formally legalised their marriage on February 17 at Abu Dhabi's judicial department.

Interestingly, Katie choose to dress casually in jeans and a sweatshirt as they said their vows in the shared photos with the outlet.

The reality star's husband has been stuck in missile-hit-Dubai, and he says that she wants to be with him as soon as possible.

Travel in and out of Dubai is difficult right now because of the air strike but Price is determined to make the trip.

Meanwhile, Katie recently gave an interview to The Sun, where she opened up about her family's concern over her whirlwind marriage to the Dubai-based businessman, insisting that she was not a kid and that 'my life isn't normal', so they had to 'let me be me'.

She acknowledged their feelings, saying: 'Of course my family are going to worry, I wouldn't expect anything different. They love me and they've seen me go through so much heartache, and the most horrific times.'

Katie's sister Sophie has previously hinted at her disapproval of her new marriage and said their podcast would be 'paused' for the foreseeable future.