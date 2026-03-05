Nicola Peltz commits to gruelling ballet training for upcoming film 'Prima'

Nicola has just shared a sweet birthday wish to her husband Brooklyn by posting a video of the moment

Nicola Peltz is working hard to transform herself for a demanding new role in the upcoming Indie drama Prima.

The Last Airbender actress, 31, will take on the lead role of Margo, portraying a ballerina, and her intense preparation in recent months has reportedly raised major concerns.

A synopsis for the movie teases: 'As events unfold, Margo begins to question if the choices made in life are really worth it in the end, a question so many face as difficult decisions can change your life.'

In order to look perfect for the role, Nicola has committed to a strict diet and an intensive training regimen. So far, she has dropped to under 100 pounds after four month of rigorous ballet training.

She has also been spending time in the gym to prepare for the demanding role ahead of filming later this year alongside Oscar award-winner, Faye Dunaway.

Nicola, who last appeared in the 2024 film Lola, chose to lose the weight on her own terms and has ruled out using weight-loss injections such as Ozempic.

A source told The Sun: 'Nicola was committed to getting things exactly right for this role and it just proves her determination and dedication.'

They continued: 'There was also no way she was ever going to use the fat jab and so she's done the work all herself.

'There had been speculation about why she had been losing weight, especially given the recent events in her personal life but now everything makes perfect sense.'

Earlier, fans had questioned whether her drastic weight loss was due to using jabs or possibly linked to her ongoing rift with husband Brooklyn Beckham's family. But the announcement of her role earlier this year put speculation to bed.

Meanwhile, Nicola shared a sweet birthday wish to her husband Brooklyn by posting a video of the moment Brooklyn discovered his birthday setup.

Earlier the same day, both David and Victoria Beckham posted birthday tributes to their son on their Instagram Stories.