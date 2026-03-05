 
Geo News

Holly Willoughby revives modelling era with glamorous photoshoot

The TV presenter showcased her svelte figure in an off-the-shoulder dress

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 05, 2026

Holly gave nostalgic vibes of her modelling days before she moved into TV
Holly gave nostalgic vibes of her modelling days before she moved into TV

Holly Willoughby has left fans' jaws on the floor, showing off her youthful look as she brought back her modelling era for a new Reformation campaign on Tuesday. 

The TV presenter, 45, showcased her svelte figure in an off-the-shoulder dress with a plunging neckline highlighting her cleavage. 

The This Morning host, 45, took to Instagram to show off four different looks. Interestingly, Holly gave nostalgic vibes of her modelling days before she moved into TV and presenting work.

In another look, she showed off her toned midriff in a striped T-shirt and high waisted light blue denim jeans.


She penned in the caption of her post: 'Stories from my wardrobe… Chapter 1 @reformation.' Her pal Abbey Clancy commented saying: 'Such a babe' while others flooded the post with compliments.

It comes after the star is reportedly preparing to make her TV comeback with her own Youtube channel, following reports of her solo project.

It has now been reported that the 44-year-old is following other stars who have their own channels, including Ant and Dec, chef Gordon Ramsay and rapper KSI.

Ms Willoughby has largely been off our screens since she left This Morning in October 2023, after she was told a former security guard had planned to kidnap, rape and murder her.

Since leaving This Morning, she briefly hosted ITV's You Bet! and Netflix's reality show Celebrity Bear Hunt.

Lily Allen turns breakup drama into fashion moment on tour
Lily Allen turns breakup drama into fashion moment on tour
Brooklyn Beckham finally reacts to special birthday wish
Brooklyn Beckham finally reacts to special birthday wish
Sarah J. Maas announces two new ‘ACOTAR' books
Sarah J. Maas announces two new ‘ACOTAR' books
Harry Styles admits writing 'letter' to himself before 2023 Grammys win
Harry Styles admits writing 'letter' to himself before 2023 Grammys win
Is Shakira dating? All about her new beau
Is Shakira dating? All about her new beau
'The Bride' director admits removing 'major' scenes on Warners Bros request
'The Bride' director admits removing 'major' scenes on Warners Bros request
Morgan Evans breaks silence on romance with Laci Kaye Booth
Morgan Evans breaks silence on romance with Laci Kaye Booth
Emma Watson airport kiss with billionaire Gonzalo Hevia has fans talking
Emma Watson airport kiss with billionaire Gonzalo Hevia has fans talking