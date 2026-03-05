Holly Willoughby revives modelling era with glamorous photoshoot

Holly gave nostalgic vibes of her modelling days before she moved into TV

Holly Willoughby has left fans' jaws on the floor, showing off her youthful look as she brought back her modelling era for a new Reformation campaign on Tuesday.

The TV presenter, 45, showcased her svelte figure in an off-the-shoulder dress with a plunging neckline highlighting her cleavage.

The This Morning host, 45, took to Instagram to show off four different looks. Interestingly, Holly gave nostalgic vibes of her modelling days before she moved into TV and presenting work.

In another look, she showed off her toned midriff in a striped T-shirt and high waisted light blue denim jeans.





She penned in the caption of her post: 'Stories from my wardrobe… Chapter 1 @reformation.' Her pal Abbey Clancy commented saying: 'Such a babe' while others flooded the post with compliments.

It comes after the star is reportedly preparing to make her TV comeback with her own Youtube channel, following reports of her solo project.

It has now been reported that the 44-year-old is following other stars who have their own channels, including Ant and Dec, chef Gordon Ramsay and rapper KSI.

Ms Willoughby has largely been off our screens since she left This Morning in October 2023, after she was told a former security guard had planned to kidnap, rape and murder her.

Since leaving This Morning, she briefly hosted ITV's You Bet! and Netflix's reality show Celebrity Bear Hunt.