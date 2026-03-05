When and How to watch Harry Styles 'One Night Only' live on Netflix?

Harry Styles to perform 'One Night Only' in Manchester live on March 6

Harry Styles fans are excited to experience his "One Night Only" show on Netflix.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker is all set to perform One Night in Manchester live on March 6, the same day he is releasing his fourth studio album "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally".

Until last year, Harry was enjoying his music break in Rome before returning to spotlight in January 2026 with a new single Aperture, which earned it place on UK’s Top Singles Chart.

Now, he is looking forward to performing his first live gig in Manchester after his three-year hiatus.

What time will Harry Styles One Night Only stream on Netflix?

The former One Direction singer is expected to sing some songs from his new album. Fans will be able to watch the live stream on Sunday, March 8 at: 12:00 p.m. PT, 7:00 p.m. GMT and 3:00 p.m. ET.

Where can it be streamed?

You can watch on any device that supports Netflix, including: Smart TVs, Streaming devices, Game consoles, Mobile phones and tablets, Desktop and laptop browsers

Will it be available after March 8 premiere?

Fans can watch it even after the official streaming date of the One Night Only show as it will remain on Netflix for the subscribers to replay the full performance anytime.