Jesse Tyler Ferguson says he passed on 'Modern Family' spinoff

Jesse Tyler Ferguson says he was ready to move on when talk of a Modern Family spinoff surfaced.

He admitted that after 11 seasons as lawyer–turned–district attorney Mitchell Pritchett on the hit ABC sitcom, he wanted to explore new opportunities rather than return to the role.

Speaking on his Dinner’s On Me podcast with guest Wendi McLendon-Covey (Reno 911), Ferguson recalled how producers floated the idea of a series centered on Mitchell and Cameron (Eric Stonestreet).

While intrigued, Ferguson said the timing wasn’t right.

“It sort of felt like, as the reality of maybe the spinoff was actually going to happen, I literally felt like, ‘Oh my god, I want to date other people,’” Ferguson explained.

The actor noted that after more than a decade in the structured sitcom world, he wanted to explore different creative opportunities including a play in New York.

Ultimately, the spinoff never materialized.

Stonestreet also previously spoke about the shelved project, revealing that co-creator Chris Lloyd and writers had drafted a script set in Missouri.

“They had their chance,” Stonestreet said.

He added that while he still loves his character and Ferguson, executives decided not to move forward.

Though Modern Family ended six years ago, speculation about reboots and spinoffs continues to follow the Emmy-winning series.

For Ferguson, however, the end of the show marked the beginning of a new chapter: one that meant stepping away from Mitchell and embracing fresh roles.