Ryan Gosling’s big SNL milestone turns into a comedy moment: Watch

Ryan Gosling is heading back to Saturday Night Live – and according to him, it’s a major milestone.

There’s just one tiny problem: the math.

In the latest promo for this weekend’s episode, Gosling struts around 30 Rockefeller Plaza wearing a robe embroidered with the number five, fully convinced he’s about to join SNL’s legendary Five-Timers Club.

Confidence? Off the charts. Accuracy? Not so much.

The clip shows Gosling casually acting like he owns the place – lighting up a photo of cast member Mikey Day, smoking indoors, and even popping champagne while sitting on a fake horse.

Day eventually steps in, clearly confused.

“Dude, what the hell are you doing?” he asks.

Gosling, unfazed, replies: “Five-timers club, Michael.”

That’s when Day drops the reality check.

“This is your fourth time hosting.”

Cue the spit-take.

The two then run through Gosling’s hosting history before the actor reluctantly admits the truth: “It’s just four. I’m sure someone’s made this mistake before.”

Day’s deadpan response? “Never once!”

For the record, Gosling first hosted SNL on December 5, 2015, returned in 2017, and most recently led the show in April 2024 – with an extra cameo appearance that same month.

This weekend’s episode will officially make it number four.

The timing isn’t random, either. Gosling is currently promoting his upcoming sci-fi film Project Hail Mary, based on the bestselling novel by Andy Weir and directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Early buzz from press screenings has been positive – though fans might be just as excited to see if Gosling can survive live TV… and basic counting.