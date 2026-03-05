Jessica Cunningham says 'five will become six' as she announces pregnancy

A star of The Apprentice revealed the happy news last week on Instagram.

The Apprentice star Jessica Cunningham has revealed she is expecting her sixth child, bringing joy to her growing family.

For the unversed, the Celebrity Big Brother and The Apprentice star has already been blessed with five children, but will soon welcome another addition to her brood.

Jessica, 39, who rose to fame on the show in 2016, revealed the happy news last week on Instagram.

Posing at home, the TV star cradled her bulging baby bump. “Well, 2026 just got interesting,” she teased at the start of the caption.

She went on: 'Last year I had plans to be turbo speed taking over-the world… but looks like the Universe/God had different plans.' As they say, slow and steady wins the race.'

She later added: 'Here is to a house that is going to have more love, fun and craziness…

'This is the year of the fire horse and growing a real life little human for the 6th time has really made me feel my fire again.'

Then, on Wednesday night, she shared a post where she outlined some of the giveaway signs she had been pregnant for a while.

'Some of you noticed, but some of you didn’t…” she wrote over a photo of herself on Instagram.

She added: 'This summer, five will become six. Feeling totally blessed, excited and ready.'

Fans were quick to congratulate the star, with one writing: 'Congratulations.' Another commented: 'Love this. Huge congratulations

I am also a mum of six.'

Jess is already mum to five kids who are aged around 13, 12, 11, 7 and 5.