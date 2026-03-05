 
Geo News

Travis Kelce seen with Kai Trump following President's Taylor Swift comments

Donald Trump previously declared “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” on social media

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 05, 2026

Travis Kelce seen with Kai Trump following President’s Taylor Swift comments
Travis Kelce seen with Kai Trump following President’s Taylor Swift comments

Taylor Swift’s fiancée Travis Kelce was spotted in conversation with Kai Trump, granddaughter of President Donald Trump, at a golf event in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on Tuesday.

Kansas City Chiefs star attended the Jupiter Links GC and Bay Golf Club at SoFi Center alongside his brother, retired NFL player Jason Kelce.

The brothers, who cohost podcast, New Heights, were seen in the stands and later mingling on the turf with golf legend Tiger Woods.

The moment with 18-year-old Kai Trump drew attention given the president’s recent criticism of the Fate of Ophelia hitmaker.

Taylor Swift vs Donald Trump:

Trump has repeatedly taken aim at Swift since she endorsed Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump previously shared AI-generated images falsely suggesting Swift supported him, later distancing himself from their creation.

He went on to declare “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” on social media, even mocking her appearance months later.

Despite the tension, Kelce has maintained a respectful stance.

Ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl, he said he was honored to have Trump attend the game, calling it “a great honor, no matter who the president is.”

Still, after the Chiefs’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Trump publicly mocked the team.

Kelce’s recent friendly exchange with Kai Trump got Swifties’ attention.

Lily Allen turns breakup drama into fashion moment on tour
Lily Allen turns breakup drama into fashion moment on tour
Brooklyn Beckham finally reacts to special birthday wish
Brooklyn Beckham finally reacts to special birthday wish
Sarah J. Maas announces two new ‘ACOTAR' books
Sarah J. Maas announces two new ‘ACOTAR' books
Harry Styles admits writing 'letter' to himself before 2023 Grammys win
Harry Styles admits writing 'letter' to himself before 2023 Grammys win
Is Shakira dating? All about her new beau
Is Shakira dating? All about her new beau
'The Bride' director admits removing 'major' scenes on Warners Bros request
'The Bride' director admits removing 'major' scenes on Warners Bros request
Morgan Evans breaks silence on romance with Laci Kaye Booth
Morgan Evans breaks silence on romance with Laci Kaye Booth
Emma Watson airport kiss with billionaire Gonzalo Hevia has fans talking
Emma Watson airport kiss with billionaire Gonzalo Hevia has fans talking