Travis Kelce seen with Kai Trump following President’s Taylor Swift comments

Taylor Swift’s fiancée Travis Kelce was spotted in conversation with Kai Trump, granddaughter of President Donald Trump, at a golf event in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on Tuesday.

Kansas City Chiefs star attended the Jupiter Links GC and Bay Golf Club at SoFi Center alongside his brother, retired NFL player Jason Kelce.

The brothers, who cohost podcast, New Heights, were seen in the stands and later mingling on the turf with golf legend Tiger Woods.

The moment with 18-year-old Kai Trump drew attention given the president’s recent criticism of the Fate of Ophelia hitmaker.

Taylor Swift vs Donald Trump:

Trump has repeatedly taken aim at Swift since she endorsed Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump previously shared AI-generated images falsely suggesting Swift supported him, later distancing himself from their creation.

He went on to declare “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” on social media, even mocking her appearance months later.

Despite the tension, Kelce has maintained a respectful stance.

Ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl, he said he was honored to have Trump attend the game, calling it “a great honor, no matter who the president is.”

Still, after the Chiefs’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Trump publicly mocked the team.

Kelce’s recent friendly exchange with Kai Trump got Swifties’ attention.