Taylor Swift sparks fan theories with new hit ‘Opalite'

Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl' moves forward with its second music video 'Opalite'

Geo News Digital Desk
February 08, 2026

Taylor Swift is back in the spotlight after dropping the music video for her song Opalite, and fans are already deep into theory mode.

The 36-year-old singer released the muuch-awaited video of her hit over the weekend and it took no time to grab massive attention all over tha world for its playful idea and familiar faces.

The music video is inspired by Swift’s appearance on The Graham Norton Show and it also featured surprise cameos which left fans in complete frenzy.

The video showed big stars like Cillian Murphy, Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner Smith, Lewis Capaldi and Graham Norton himself.

Swift shared that the idea started right there on the show, sharing: “When we were all talking during the broadcast, Domhnall made a light hearted joke about wanting to be in one of my music videos.”

The Fate Of Ophelia hitmaker then invited the other guests as well to join which turned it into a complete fun throwback project with strong 1990s feels.

While the video itself has gone viral, fans are now focusing on the details since Swift is known for hiding clues under the details and many are now also believing that Opalite got some hints about her next music video from her hit The Life of a Showgirl.

All of the Lover hitmaker’s fans spotted a Faith vinyl and posters of George Michael, which they think point to the song Father Figure.

Moreover, Taylor has previously talked about George Michael’s influence on the track and even credited him as a co writer.

