Bad Bunny honoured by California governor ahead of Super Bowl performance

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, got a special honour from California governor Gavin Newsom.

A day before the Puerto Rican superstar will perform live at the Super Bowl LX stadium the Gov. has officially declared February 8 “Bad Bunny Day” across the state.

“I am declaring tomorrow in California as ‘Bad Bunny Day’ when Bad Bunny performs at the big game in the Golden State with his soothing, beautiful voice, and his very nice looks,” Newsom said via X on Saturday, February 7.

Newsom later amplified his support with a tongue-in-cheek follow-up message, describing himself as "a tremendous lover of the Spanish" and “a huge fan of Puerto Rico,” before adding, “We love Bad Bunny! He is nearly as ‘hot’ as me — which is a big compliment, because there is nobody hotter. Happy Bad Bunny Day, America.”

The Monaco singer will be headlining the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on Sunday, February 8, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

His performance is historic as he is the first solo Latin male artist to headline the event and is expected to perform his set primarily, or entirely, in Spanish.

The latest appearance follows a landmark year for the Spanish rapper , who recently won Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammy Awards, becoming the first artist to claim the prize with a Spanish-language album.