Chris Hemsworth feels like he has finally 'attained strong position' at MCU table

'Avengers: Doomsday' to reunite Chris Hemsworth with Chris Evans' Steve Rogers

Chris Hemsworth has shared that he finally feels like he has earned the seat at the table after returning as Thor in Avengers: Doomsday.

The 42-year-old Marvel actor will be reuniting with Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers in the upcoming action sci-fi, directed by Russo brothers.

Hemsworth, in a recent interview, spoke about his feelings on reprising the role of Thor again. According to him, he now feels like his character is getting a more seasoned son of Odin now.

In a statement, the Crime 101 star added, “In the more recent films since then, I felt like the character had earned his seat at the table. Before that, I felt like the new guy.”

Without spilling any spoilers about the new Avengers movie, he told Brobible, “I remember sitting around on Doomsday with all these new characters, people in their first Avengers film, and thinking, ‘I have a bit of agency here.”

Chris felt like one of the elders now while he was sitting on the table.

While talking about Thor, The Extraction actor said, “He’s 2,000 years old or something, so we tried to play into that more than we had before.”

Avengers: Doomsday is all set to hit theatres on December 18. It is going to feature Robert Downey Jr, Evans, Tom Hiddleston, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, and Alan Cumming.