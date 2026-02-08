Harry Potter star seen among A-listers after promoting new movie

Harry Potter star Harry Melling looked very different from his childhood role as Dudley Dursley while attending the Directors Guild of America Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

At 36 years old, Melling has moved far beyond his early fame in the wizarding film series.

This year he has been promoting his new movie, Pillion, a much bolder project than anything he has done before.

For the awards night, the star stood out on the red carpet in a red studded shirt with a black blazer and trousers. However, he smiled for photos as he met up with big names like Kate Hudson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet and Seth Rogen.

Harry Melling met Leonardo Dicaprio, Kate Hudson, Olivia Wilde and Timothée Chalamet

In the past, Melling opened up about stepping away from his Harry Potter fame and shared that he doesn’t want people to just remember him for his role in the fictional series.

Three years ago, while promoting another film, he talked about moving on from his early role and now taking on different parts.

In Pillion, Melling plays a shy gay man who starts a complex relationship with a biker character played by Alexander Skarsgård.

The film, moreover, received a long standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, though the version showed that there was edited down because of its more graphic scenes.

The director said that the original cut included more explicit moments that might be changed again for a U.S. release.