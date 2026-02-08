 
Super Bowl LX schedule: What time is pregame, kickoff, and halftime show

Here's everything you need to know to make the most of your Super Bowl Sunday 2026

Geo News Digital Desk
February 08, 2026

It's just a few hours until the Patriots facing the Seahawks at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Super Bowl Sunday is finally here, and the kickoff to the most anticipated event of the year is just a few hours away.

Super Bowl LX kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 8, with the New England Patriots facing the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Here is everything you need to know about the Super Bowl — from pregame to the final whistle — including the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and the full list of performers.

What time does Super Bowl LX pregame coverage start?

Pregame coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on NBC. According to NBC Sports, the official show will run for five and a half hours.

The broadcast will feature analysis, interviews, predictions and behind-the-scenes coverage leading up to kickoff.

What time is the Super Bowl LX kickoff?

Super Bowl LX is set to kick off at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET. Coverage of the matchup between the Patriots and Seahawks will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock.

What time does the Super Bowl LX halftime show start?

The halftime show, headlined by Bad Bunny, is expected to begin between 7:30 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. ET. However, the exact timing depends on the pace of the first half and any stoppages in play.

Super Bowl games typically reach halftime about 90 minutes after kickoff.

Who’s performing at the Super Bowl? Full list

  • Green Day will perform during the Super Bowl opening ceremony, marking a hometown moment for the Bay Area rock band.
  • Charlie Puth will sing The Star-Spangled Banner ahead of kickoff
  • Brandi Carlile is set to perform America the Beautiful.
  • Coco Jones will deliver a rendition of Lift Every Voice and Sing.
  • Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show.
