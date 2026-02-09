Seahawks are Super Bowl LX champions: Here's full recap

The Sunday Super Night showed what it is known for and what America loves the most: the Super Bowl LX showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.

In the home stadium of the division rival 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks crushed the New England Patriots by 29-13 to claim the victory at Super Bowl LX.

It’s the second time the Dark Side bagged another feather—a Super Bowl triumph—in their cap in franchise history and sealed victory in a championship campaign nobody saw coming, except the Seahawks.

The dominant defensive front of the Seahawks was a nightmare for Drake Maye, and the Patriots’ offense completely failed to function when it mattered.

Eight of the Patriots’ first nine possessions Sunday ended with a kick, and the other ended with a kneel-down to close the first half.

When the Patriots were heading into the fourth quarter, the Patriots had 78 yards of total offense and as many first downs—five—as the Seahawks had sacks.

For all its struggles, the Patriots’ defense was in the fight. It shut down star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and made life pathetic for Darnold.

In that third-quarter span, four field goals by Seattle’s Jason Myers provided the only points.

Running back Kenneth Walker III tore off a few long runs, but the end zone remained out of reach for both teams until well after dusk turned to night.

Michael Dickson, the booter for Seattle, had a super night and might have been the game MVP (though the honor went to Walker) if no touchdowns had been scored.

It was that fifth Seahawks sack, and Derick Hall’s second of the game—that was the decisive turning point that sealed the deal for the 12th Man.

On third-and-six from his 44-yard line, Maye dropped back to pass and, as had been the pattern all game, found no one open.

A 35-yard touchdown catch by Mack Hollins ended the Patriots' scoring drought. The fourth quarter saw Maye throw two interceptions—one to safety Julian Love and another that was returned for a touchdown by Uchenna Nwosu, to seal the deal for the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks’ spectacular performance in Super Bowl LX will be an unforgettable part of NFL and franchise history.