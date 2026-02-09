 
Couple marries on-air during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance

Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance during Bad Bunny’s performance

February 09, 2026

Couple marries on-air during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance

Bad Bunny gave an electrifying performance as the headliner of the Super Bowl LX halftime show, which some viewers described as a major snub to the United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump.

Love appeared to be in the air as a couple got married in the middle of the Grammy winner’s performance. During the Puerto Rican rapper’s performance, the camera broadcast suddenly cut to a wedding ceremony.

The video shows a bride and groom standing before a justice of the peace, who appeared to pronounce the pair husband and wife. Fans quickly turned to social media to inquire about the authenticity of the marriage while others expressed love for the couple.

One user wrote on X, “A couple getting married while Bad Bunny performs, love, noise, and history all crashing into one moment.” Another stated, “Did the couple actually get married?? Because how ICONIC.”

A representative for Bad Bunny confirmed to Variety that the marriage was real and the couple did tie the knot live. The performance quickly turned into a wedding-style celebration.

Bad Bunny became the first male solo Latin artist to perform the halftime show. He is also the first artist to perform entirely in Spanish.

Later, Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance on stage and surprised fans with a rendition of her song Die With a Smile.

Bad Bunny’s performance comes as a major snub to President Trump as he called the singer’s selection to perform at the iconic event as "absolutely terrible, disgusting, and a slap in the face" to America.

Trump described the performance as an "affront to the Greatness of America" and mocked the singer by stating, "Nobody understands a word this guy is saying." 

