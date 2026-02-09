 
Robot launches at Cardi B during Super Bowl weekend: Here's what happened next

viral video shows Cardi showcasing a series of impressive dance moves on the streets of the Bay Area

Geo News Digital Desk
February 09, 2026

Robot launches at Cardi B during Super Bowl weekend: Here's what happened next

Globally popular rapper Cardi B recently experienced a bizarre moment when a robot apparently launched itself at her in San Francisco.

Citing footage of the star they claimed to have obtained, TMZ noted that she confidently stepped onto the streets of The City by the Bay on Saturday, where she approached a robot and announced publicly her intention to give the bot a lap dance.

The viral video shows Cardi showcasing a series of impressive dance moves, playfully running her hands over the robot's metallic surface. As she leaned to kiss the bot's face, it unexpectedly moved towards her, causing a startled reaction from the rapper.

The robot seemingly dropped between her legs, resulting in a comical moment that might not sit well with NFL star Stefon Diggs. Cardi then rose to her feet with assistance from onlookers and looked unharmed, ensuring that all ended well.

The prominent figure was in San Francisco to support Stefon and his team, the New England Patriots, as they prepared for the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks.

The game was scheduled for 3:30 PM PT on Sunday, providing an exciting weekend for fans and celebrities, as the amusing incident with the robot served as a twist to her Super Bowl experience.

