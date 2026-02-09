Iran sentences Nobel laureate Nargis Mohammadi seven more years in prison

An Iranian court has sentenced the Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nargis Mohammadi to seven more years in prison, her lawyer Mostafa Nili has claimed.

Nili said the sentence was announced by a Revolutionary Court in Mashhad.

Mohammadi has been sentenced to six years in prison for gathering and collusion, one and a half years for propaganda and a two-year travel ban.

She has also received a two-year internal exile to the city of Khosf.

The new sentencing is in addition to her already announced prison time of 13 years and nine months for propaganda against the state and collusion against national security.

Iranian authorities have not officially confirmed the sentence.

She was granted a furlough in December 2024 over medical concerns but she kept up with her activism and was re-arrested in December 2025.

Amnesty International has condemned the verdict. Secretary General Agnes Callamard said, “Mohammadi’s sentence was a reflection of the skyrocketing lethal repression against dissent and protests waged by the authorities.”

The 53-year-old, who serves as the vice president of the Defenders of Human Rights Center (DHRC), has long been targeted for her activism.

This comes amid a renewed crackdown against protesters after recent unrest following the United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump’s threats. Iran is currently negotiating a nuclear deal with the U.S. in Oman.