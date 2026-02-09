Super Bowl Halftime gets wild with Bad Bunny hosting Wedding, Gaga, Martin & more

Bad Bunny delivers what he had promised to America at the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

The Puerto Rican singer stunned America and the world at large with his buzzworthy, unapologetic, and focused-on-togetherness performance, with surprise guests Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, and many more, and unleashed it through a hit-filled medley in a broadcast that was viewed by over 100 million viewers.

The singer kicked off the show, sprinkling magic with his hit Tití Me Preguntó, and took a walk through the sugarcane field, bumping into scenes of local life.

His journey ended at the Caribbean Social Club, giving him a welcoming shot of rum.

He then walked by a nail salon, a barber shop, and a boxing match with Puerto Rican boxers Xander Zayas and Emiliano Vargas.

After a high-energy, dazzling opener, Bad Bunny appeared on the rooftop of a casita specially designed for the Super Bowl for Yo Perreo Sola.

As Bad Bunny performed his hitmaker Monaco, Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance on an elevated stage for a Puerto Rican wedding recreation.

As the couple was married onstage, Lady Gaga sang a salsa-inflicted version of her 2024 hit, Die With a Smile.

Paying homage once again to Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny was joined by fellow star Ricky Martin on the stage for a short version of Lo que le pasó a Hawái, from Bad Bunny’s Grammy-triumph latest album, Debí tirar más fotos.

The show closed with the hit DTMF and then the football field became a dance party as fireworks lit up the sky.