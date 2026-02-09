Apple to ditch traditional SMS, expand RCS support with iOS 26.4

Tech giant Apple is preparing to almost retire old-style text messaging in some of the most significant updates to its Messages app in years, with the upcoming iOS 26.4 this spring.

The new iOS update would expand Apple’s support for RCS (Rich Communication Services) in a move to ditch the limitations of traditional SMS.

The update aims to create a modern, cross-platform messaging experience that aligns with modern communication practices.

RCS is said to be the telecom industry's long-awaited successor to SMS and MMS, offering features that users expect from modern messaging apps like WhatsApp. It facilitates high-quality media sharing, read receipts, typing indicators, and reliable delivery over Wi-Fi or mobile data.

A noteworthy point for iPhone users is that RCS reduces the gap between Apple’s iMessage ecosystem and Android devices, replacing the unreliable “green bubble” SMS experience with a native chat experience.

“End-to-end encryption is a powerful privacy and security technology that iMessage has supported since the beginning, and now we are pleased to have helped lead a cross-industry effort to bring end-to-end encryption to the RCS Universal Profile,” Apple stated.

This means that encrypted conversations, previously limited to iMessage-to-iMessage chats, will now be converted into iPhone-to-Android texts, with privacy protections ensured across platforms.

iOS 26.4 has been reported to bring a series of functional improvements that were missing in earlier RCS implementations. Features such as inline replies, message editing, unsending, and richer reactions will definitely boost user experience and bring Apple’s RCS offering in line with its competitors.

These developments point to a clear shift in Apple’s approach to cross-platform communication, as internal beta builds indicate active collaboration with mobile networks to support this transition.