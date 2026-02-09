Lindsey Vonn airlifted in red bag after shocking crash in Olympic downhill

American skiing athlete Lindsey Vonn survived a horrific crash while participating in the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Vonn, who had ruptured the ACL in her left knee just a few days ago,hoped to become the oldest Alpine skier to win an Olympic medal. However, her hopes ended just after 13.4 seconds into the downhill final.

The 41-year-old skier was the 13th woman to go downhill from the top of the famed Tofane course in Cortina d’Ampezzo but she tumbled violently, hitting her head on the course in the process.

Vonn’s supporters and family, who were waiting for her at the finish line, were visibly shaken after the incident. Emergency responders quickly reached the athlete to provide medical care.

She was placed into a medical evacuation bag and airlifted from the course via a helicopter.

Regional Governor Luca Zaia shared an update with Vonn’s fans, saying, “The athlete broke her left leg and needed surgery to stabilize the injury.”

Vonn’s sister Karin Kildow expressed heartbreak over the incident. She said, “That’s definitely the last thing we wanted to see. The crash was very scary,” adding that it became clear that things were not good when she was taken on a stretcher.

Despite the incident, the competition continued and American skier Breezy Johnson won the Olympic downhill gold. She finished the 1.6-mile course in 1:36.1.