iPhone 17e will offer three major upgrades without price hike, report says

Apple is all set to make its flagship iPhone lineup more appealing with the inclusion of its most affordable model without raising the price.

A Bloomberg report mentioned that the upcoming iPhone 17e is expected to maintain a starting price of $599 while introducing three significant upgrades.

The major iPhone 17e enhancements include a shift to the A19 chip, the return of MagSafe, and the integration of Apple’s latest in-house cellular and wireless chips.

The objective for doing so is to raise the budget appeal of the iPhone's affordable lineup, in a bid to align it with the mainstream series while ensuring it remains accessible.

The 17e is designed as a volume phone targeting emerging markets, where price stability and reliable hardware are the key to growth.

The A19 chip is the most notable feature of the latest iPhone 117, guaranteeing smoother performance while extending the device's longevity for future iOS features reliant on on-device processing, though it won't transform the 17e into a Pro model.

Similarly, the return of MagSafe is also a big practical upgrade, especially targeting those who already possess MagSafe accessories such as chargers and mounts.

For those unaware, MagSafe simplifies the charging experience and reinforces the value of Apple's accessory ecosystem in comparison to midrange Android devices.

The last but not insignificant upgrade involves transitioning to Apple’s latest cellular and wireless technology, which could enhance efficiency and connectivity.