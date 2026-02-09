Chinese firm develops CATL 5C: Ultra-fast-charging EV battery that can last million miles

China has once again made a lasting impression in addressing the long-standing worries surrounding electric vehicle (EV) batteries' health, as Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), a Chinese firm, has announced the development of the CATL 5C ultra-fast-charging battery, which is claimed to enhance EV battery life by "over six times the industry average."

For years, the driving range hasn't been the only concern for EV drivers, but how and when to charge their batteries. Conventionally, it was safe to say that fast charging should be avoided under certain conditions to protect the battery’s internal cells. But that seems not to be a worry anymore after CATL's incredible innovation.

A video shared on CATL's YouTube channel shows the company stating that its new battery retains 80% of its capacity after 1,400 cycles at 60 degrees Celsius (140 degrees Fahrenheit), a temperature reminiscent of operating an EV in Dubai.

With an estimated range of 600 kilometres (372.8 miles) on a single charge, CATL noted the battery could deliver a range of 840,000 km (521,952 miles) throughout its lifespan.

Under mild laboratory conditions, described as "20-something degrees Celsius," CATL 5C batteries achieved 3,000 cycles before dropping below the 80% capacity threshold, potentially offering a lifespan of 1.8 million kilometres (1,118,468 miles).

CATL claimed that its C5 batteries address the potential damage from ultra-fast charging with the help of top-notch materials, advanced manufacturing processes, and an innovative battery monitoring system (BMS), which regulates charge parameters and directs coolant to overheated cells, ensuring balance and consistency within the battery pack, all done to significantly extend battery life.

If these claims are true, vehicles equipped with these batteries are expected to become some of the highest-mileage cars on the road.