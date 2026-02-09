Who's viral 5-year-old boy in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show? Inside scoop

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime show, which has already become a signature NFL memory, rocked the stage, but one viral moment has left netizens with speculative theories.

The viral moment arrived when the Puerto Rican rapper was performing a track, NUEVAYoL, from his Grammy triumph; cameras panned towards a young boy sitting on a couch with his family.

The mysterious boy was watching the exact moment Bad Bunny won the Grammy just last week.

The singer then handed over his gramophone trophy to the child, who held the award with a wide smile on his face.

But for online sleuths, this moment came with speculations, with many starting to link him to Liam Ramos, who was recently detained by ICE in Minnesota along with his father.

However, in reality, the boy who appeared in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime performance is a 5-year-old boy with the name, as mentioned on his Instagram, Lincoln Fox.

The 5-year-old viral teen happens to be an actor, with the name Lincoln Fox, as per his Instagram handle.

It was first revealed by a North American journalist, Philip Lewis, working with the HuffPost.

Buzzing from the viral moment, his proud mother, Elena Smith, shared a cute collage with a snapshot from his birth.

She wrote, “From newborn cuddles to screaming for him along with the whole world… This is so proud of you, Lincoln.”

The Puerto Rican singer’s dazzling halftime show was a large dance party filled with celebrity cameos.

Cardi B, Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, and Karol G appeared on stage with him to make moves along to his tracks, while surprise guests Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin literally took center stage together, sharing vocal duties.