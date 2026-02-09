Chris Hemsworth shares his and Elsa Pataky's love for sports amid Super Bowl LX

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky feature in new Amazon Super Bowl ad

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, who recently appeared in a new Amazon Super Bowl 2026 commercial, have shared about their love for sports.

The new ad shows the couple introducing the upgraded Amazon Alexa+, giving Ultron vibes. The Marvel actor makes it the commercial comedic as he imagines wors-case scenarios with Amazon’s new assistant.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the 42-year-old briefed about his and Elsa’s interest in sports.

He added, “It depends on the sport. But anytime there’s excellence displayed at such a pinnacle, it’s hard to turn away.”

Chris opened that they watch UFC and Elsa loves that a lot. Meanwhile, they really like watching Australian football and professional surfing.

As far as the Super Bowl is concerned, The Extraction actor said that they are not hardcore fans as they live in Australia and the event doesn’t carry the same weight as it does in the US.

“We lived in America for a little while, but we’re not avid, obsessed fans. Especially living in Australia, it’s not as big a deal.”

Though, the Thor actor admitted that they love the event. He shared, “when we lived in America, friends of ours would host Super Bowl parties, and it’s pretty damn special.”

Work wise, Hemsworth is all set to feature in crime thriller movie with Mark Ruffalo titled Crime 101.