Steven Spielberg discusses mysterious new feature ‘Disclosure Day’

Steven Spielberg has offered a “first look” at his upcoming film, Disclosure Day, in a newly released featurette.

Starring Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor, while the feature is a highly anticipated release for being a Spielberg presentation alone, little is known about its official premise.

Even the film’s IMDb logline merely states: “If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you?”

With the project largely shrouded in mystery, the Schindler’s List filmmaker addressing it for the first time is a significant development.

Ironically enough, Spielberg began the featurette by saying, “I’ve always been fascinated with things that cannot be explained.”

He further underscored the film’s themes by explaining his childhood inspiration about the “sky at night and what’s happening up there.”

The film, which comes out June 12, recently unveiled a TV spot during the Super Bowl transmission on Sunday.

Despite the riddling nature of the film, it presented itself as a conspiracy thriller about UFOs and aliens — a theme Spielberg will return to after famously exploring it in Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982).

Disclosure Day also stars Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, Eve Hewson, Wyatt Russell, and more. While Steven Spielberg co-wrote the film’s screenplay with his Jurassic Park collaborator, David Koepp.