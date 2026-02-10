Jay-Z's hidden effort behind Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance revealed

Since Super Bowl Half Time announced, Jay-Z has made sure to push Bad Bunny to go big, bold, and unforgettable for the performance.

This includes the possibility of wearing a dress while proudly showcasing the Puerto Rican flag on the world’s biggest stage.

“Jay wants this to feel fearless,” one insider shared. “Not for shock value, but for cultural impact.”

As the NFL’s live music entertainment strategist through Roc Nation, Jay-Z has major influence over halftime performers and creative direction.

He’s also deeply tied to the league’s Inspire Change initiative, which centers on representation, identity, and social justice — values insiders say are shaping this vision.

“This moment has to mean something,” another source explained. “Bad Bunny represents freedom, authenticity, and global Latin power. There’s no reason to play it safe.”

Known for challenging traditional gender norms through fashion, Bad Bunny is said to be open to making a statement that feels true to who he is — while honoring Puerto Rico in a way that can’t be ignored.

“It wouldn’t be loud or preachy,” said a source. “Just clear. A message without words.”

Whether the daring fashion choice makes it to the final performance is still up in the air. But one thing is certain: Jay-Z doesn’t want a halftime show that fades from memory.