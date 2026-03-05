Brooklyn Beckham snubs David, Victoria Beckham wishes amid family rift

Looks like the birthday candles weren’t the only candles burning this week – the Beckham family feud is still very much alive.

Brooklyn Beckham rang in another year surrounded by wife Nicola Peltz and close friends, but according to TMZ, one major thing was missing: any contact with his famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

Sources familiar with the situation say Brooklyn hasn’t spoken to either parent – not even a birthday call. And it gets colder.

Brooklyn still reportedly has them blocked on social media, meaning he didn’t even see their public birthday shout-outs.

Despite the radio silence, both parents went full Instagram-parent mode.

David Beckham posted a throwback photo of the two smiling in a pool from Brooklyn’s childhood, calling him by his nickname “Bust” and writing, “Love you x.” He even added another nostalgic snap of the pair together.

Victoria Beckham followed suit, sharing the same pool pic along with another adorable throwback of her playing with toddler Brooklyn – diaper and all – plus a heartfelt birthday message.

But insiders say Brooklyn views those public posts as “performative,” a feeling he and Nicola have reportedly shared during the family’s ongoing rift.

The tension has been simmering since Brooklyn and Nicola’s lavish April 2022 wedding, amid-long running whispers that Nicola clashed with Victoria.

Things exploded earlier this year when Brooklyn took to social media accusing his parents of caring more about their public image than his marriage.

He also addressed the infamous wedding rumour, claiming Victoria interrupted his first dance with Nicola and danced “very inappropriately” with him – leaving him feeling “uncomfortable or humiliated.”