Katt Williams airs out Hollywood’s dark secrets, including ‘P Diddy party’

Katt Williams is the subject of Netflix’s new stand-sp special, titled Katt Williams: The Last Report.

Released on February 10, the comedy programme features the actor and comedian unleashing Hollywood’s dark side with brutal honesty.

The show is described by Netflix with the official synopsis: “Comedy icon Katt Williams delivers his famously bold takes on conspiracies, celebrities and the world at large in this electrifying stand-up special.”

To promote the latest release, Williams recently sat down for an interview with BigBoyTV, where he explained the idea behind it.

“Let me explain something to you,” he began. “I’m not scared to say nothing. I’ll say it.”

Further expanding on his policy about honesty, he shared, “Every time they see me, I’m just picking up where we left off.”

The Norbit actor also reflected on the infamous gatherings hosted by the imprisoned rapper, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“People indeed do ask, ‘How do you know what goes on at the P. Diddy party if you weren’t at the P. Diddy party?’” he continued. “They would have these parties in Hollywood Hills, and then they would have a parking lot where they would shuttle people up. So everybody would meet in this parking lot.”

“They would send shuttles down. I was never invited to the parties, but I was invited to the parking lot because I knew the people who ran the shuttle service,” he further explained.

“I would go to the parking lot and I would watch them all go up there. And I would just be on the car having a grand old time, smoking and laughing, watching everybody going.”

Williams also claimed that he would “see all these big-time Hollywood men” exiting the parties “looking sad in the eyes.”

“All of them were wearing Sean John and looking oily. Their shoelaces were always untied. Then they would get in their car, and they would drive off standing up,” he added.

Diddy was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution last year, while his ongoing prison sentence is expected to conclude June 2028.