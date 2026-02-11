Zayn Malik gets brutally honest about career milestone

Zayn Malik couldn’t believe he still had a devoted fan base, even after taking a music hiatus since leaving One Direction in 2015.

As the Die For Me hitmaker is gearing up to release his fifth solo album, Konnakol, he made an honest confession about his career.

In a preview of the podcast episode, which will premiere on Wednesday morning, the 33-year-old Bradford boy admitted he is mind-blown to make his prior four LPs in the first place.

“Honestly, the fact that people still give a shit. I'll be honest with you, like five solo albums now,” he shared when Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper asked him what he’s proudest of going into his next solo era? “I was just buzzing that I got to do a first one.”

“Like after the band people seem to care,” the Dusk Till Dawn singer continued. “So I guess I'm really proud of the progression and just the development and understanding of myself through my music.”

“What do you want fans to take from this album?” the host shot another question in the same preview to which Zayn replied, “I want them to get a bit more insight on maybe my culture and heritage.”

The former One Direction star’s fifth studio album, titled Konnakol, is scheduled for release on April 17, 2026.



