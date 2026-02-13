Jesy Nelson's mother reveals early doubts over Zion in emotional documentary

Meanwhile, Jesy revealed she wanted to leave Little Mix after just two years

Jesy Nelson's mother, Janice, has revealed she felt her daughter's relationship with Zion might end one day.

The former Little Mix star, 34, recently separated from her fiancé, Zion Foster, 27, following a difficult period caring for their daughters at the beginning of the year.

At the time, Jesy explained that after being together for four years, they would remain 'united' as co-parents despite ending their romantic relationship.

In her new docuseries, Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix, Janice offered her thoughts on the doomed romance in scenes that were filmed months before their split.

She shared her initial opinion on Zion, stating that she didn't think he was the one.

Janice said: 'In the beginning, like I kept saying to Jesy, 'he's not the one for you, he's too young, and he's not for you.'

Yet, Jesy's mum later clarified that her opinion of the rapper has changed as he 'proved himself'.

She said: 'I feel horrible now, like he has just proved himself one billion per cent.

'He's had such a positive calmness on her life. I think they've definitely found their soulmate in each other.'

Meanwhile, Jesy revealed she wanted to leave Little Mix after just two years, but her brother encouraged her to continue the award-winning band.

The singer, 34, joined the girl group - which consisted of Jesy, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - after winning The X Factor in 2011, a move that helped to raise fame ad shine on a global stage.

She went on to add that her brother encouraged her to stay longer for a few more years.