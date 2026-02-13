Simon Cowell confirms BGT champions series with global all-stars

Simon confirmed the same judges will return, with the current panel made up of himself, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and newcomer KSI

Simon Cowell has delighted Britain's Got Talent fans with a bombshell announcement.

The music mogul, 66, has revealed Britain's Got Talent will air a special all-stars series next year featuring former contestants including legendary star star Susan Boyle to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary.

Speaking to to Daily Mail, Simon confirmed the same judges will return, with the current panel made up of himself, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and newcomer KSI.

Teasing what fans can expect from next year's season 20, Simon said: 'The same judges will be back. We are doing a champions show next year as well, the best of the best, which is brilliant.

He explained: 'You get the best contestants from all over the world and you re-compete in a big competition so, I like those kind of things.'

It comes after Simon's new boyband, December 10, dropped their debut single Run My Way via EMI Records.

December 10 were formed on camera during Netflix's docuseries Simon Cowell: The Next Act, which premiered last year on December 10.

The band, which consists of Cruz Lee-Ojo, 19, Danny Bretherton, 17, Hendrick Christoffersen, 19, John Fadare, 17, Josh Olliver, 17, Nicolas Alves, 16, and Sean Hayden, 19, have also released an accompanying music video which shows the boys in action packed day out in London.