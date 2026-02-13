Molly-Mae Hague fans divided over baby gender after 'she' comment

Molly sparked speculation after referring to her bump as 'she'

Is she set to become a mother of a daughter again? Yes, fans of Molly-Mae Hague have gone wild after believing she 'accidently' revealed her baby's gender in her latest YouTube video on Thursday.

It comes after Maebe founder, who already shares a three-year-old daughter, Bambi, with her partner, took to Instagram on Thursday night to show off her second baby bump and announce the happy news.

Though she hasn't revealed the gender, Molly sparked speculation after referring to her bump as 'she.'

In the new video, the reality star showed off and cradled her growing baby bump in a cropped black jumper as she declared, 'Here SHE is!'

She said: 'I'm the worlds worse liar, so I just wanted to feel like I can be honest with you all, so everyone let me show you the bump.

'I'm nearly 24 weeks pregnant, the bump is popping more everyday and I'm trying to embrace my bump more this time because that is a regret I had last time but I'm embracing it, here SHE is!'

Fans were quick to speculate about the baby's gender, with one writing: 'Molly-Mae is having a girl? Did you say 'Here she is'?

While others insister she was just referring to the bump itself and not the gender of her baby.

It comes after the television personality said her baby news her her 'worst-kept secret' as her daughter Bambi 'told everyone.'

Meanwhile, Molly shared a new picture showing off her baby bump a she posed in front of the car writing: 'Back to regularly scheduled programming…with an extra friend in tow.'