Ed Sheeran, Coldplay 'ties' with Epstein files: New bombshell drops

As the scandalous Epstein files made viral, it dragged down persons from almost every industry.

The latest findings of the disgraceful files include Ed Sheeran and Coldplay. Multiple sources from Hollywood cited that the two singers are now in utterly “uncomfortable” after being named into the expanding Jeffery Epstein fallout.

But, here’s the twist! The singers are not in the files because over anything they did, but because of who they are connected to.

The Perfect crooner, 34, and the Fix You band land in trouble because of their connection with Casey Wasserman, responsible for handling high-profile clients.

Wasserman was linked into controversy after explicit, newly unsealed emails with Ghislaine Maxwell surfaced in Epstein-related court documents.

However, Sheeran and Coldplay marked safe in the controversy or any of the agency’s artists, insiders claimed the optics alone are terrifying.

“This is how reputations get singed,” one senior publicist explained. “Not by guilt — by proximity.”

The major revelation made when Chapell Roan was trying to be dragged into files. Roan’s bombshell exits from Wasserman sent shockwaves through the industry, with the pop star citing moral concerns and refusing to play along. Her departure’s now seen as the first domino to fall in what was once Wasserman’s supposedly unshakeable empire.

“Once one major star leaves, everyone starts reassessing,” an industry insider claimed. “Phones are ringing. Lawyers are asking questions.”

Wasserman's client list is a veritable hall of fame — Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Tyler, The Creator — and not a whisper of misconduct among them. Still, the Epstein scandal's dark cloud doesn't play favourites.

“The Epstein files don’t just expose criminals,” a veteran crisis manager said. “They expose networks. And networks are everything.”