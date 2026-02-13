 
Geo News

Alan Carr's busy schedule puts renovation show with Amanda Holden on hold

Alan is working on his new show titled Castle Man with Disney+

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 13, 2026

Alan Carrs Disney+ castle show could delay BBC renovation series with Amanda Holden
Alan Carr's Disney+ castle show could delay BBC renovation series with Amanda Holden

Alan Carr and Amanda Holden's BBC home renovation show could be put on hold this year after the comedian landed a castle-themed renovation series with rival streamer Disney+.

The comedian, 49, has been thoroughly enjoying his fame since emerging victorious on last year's year's star-studded BBC spin-off, Celebrity Traitors. 

Now, just three months later, Alan is working on his new show titled Castle Man with  Disney+, in which he brings a Scottish castle back to life.

This is the latest opportunity for Celebrity Traitors winner amid his already packed work schedule.

A source told The Sun: 'Alan and Amanda were already talking about taking a break in making their renovation shows. Both their diaries are so busy and the series takes weeks to film'

They added: 'But recent events mean it’s going to be virtually impossible to resume the show anytime soon, particularly if the home renovation project on Disney+ is a success for Alan.' 

News of the programme potentially being rested for the year comes days after the Daily Mail revealed Alan is set for another streaming project - The F*** List on Amazon Prime Video.  

Ed Sheeran, Coldplay 'ties' with Epstein files: New bombshell drops
Ed Sheeran, Coldplay 'ties' with Epstein files: New bombshell drops
Taylor Swift treats fans to 'Opalite' music video extended versions
Taylor Swift treats fans to 'Opalite' music video extended versions
Is Princess Andre sad about Katie Price's wedding
Is Princess Andre sad about Katie Price's wedding
New John Wick video game is coming to PS5
New John Wick video game is coming to PS5
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton relationship hits major milestone
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton relationship hits major milestone
Simon Cowell confirms BGT champions series with global all-stars
Simon Cowell confirms BGT champions series with global all-stars
'Dancing With The Stars' pro Allison Holker says yes to Adam Edmunds
'Dancing With The Stars' pro Allison Holker says yes to Adam Edmunds
Jesy Nelson's mother reveals early doubts over Zion in emotional documentary
Jesy Nelson's mother reveals early doubts over Zion in emotional documentary