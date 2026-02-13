Alan Carr's busy schedule puts renovation show with Amanda Holden on hold

Alan Carr's Disney+ castle show could delay BBC renovation series with Amanda Holden

Alan Carr and Amanda Holden's BBC home renovation show could be put on hold this year after the comedian landed a castle-themed renovation series with rival streamer Disney+.

The comedian, 49, has been thoroughly enjoying his fame since emerging victorious on last year's year's star-studded BBC spin-off, Celebrity Traitors.

Now, just three months later, Alan is working on his new show titled Castle Man with Disney+, in which he brings a Scottish castle back to life.

This is the latest opportunity for Celebrity Traitors winner amid his already packed work schedule.

A source told The Sun: 'Alan and Amanda were already talking about taking a break in making their renovation shows. Both their diaries are so busy and the series takes weeks to film'

They added: 'But recent events mean it’s going to be virtually impossible to resume the show anytime soon, particularly if the home renovation project on Disney+ is a success for Alan.'

News of the programme potentially being rested for the year comes days after the Daily Mail revealed Alan is set for another streaming project - The F*** List on Amazon Prime Video.