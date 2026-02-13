New John Wick video game is coming to PS5

John Wick video game is coming to PS5

A new John Wick video game is officially heading to PlayStation 5, thrilling fans of the hit action franchise with a full-on AAA experience.

The announcement came during Sony’s recent State of Play showcase, revealing that developer Saber Interactive is building a high-end, single-player action title set in the world of John Wick and designed specifically for PS5 players.

The game, currently untitled, is being created in close collaboration with franchise director Chad Stahelski, star Keanu Reeves and Lionsgate, ensuring a faithful adaptation of the series’ famed gun-fu action and cinematic style.

Reeves is confirmed to be involved in production, lending his likeness and voice to the project, which will let players step into the shoes of John Wick himself.

According to Lionsgate, the developers are crafting an original gameplay narrative set during a specific era of the John Wick timeline.

That means the story will not simply retell moments from the films but expand on the wider lore with both familiar faces and new characters created for the game.

The title is described as a third-person action adventure tailored for mature audiences.

Signature elements fans expect from the movies, intense, stylistic combat, bold camerawork, immersive environments and adrenaline-fueled sequences, are central to the design, promising a fully interactive experience that feels like “being in a John Wick movie” on PS5.

While details such as an official title and release date have not yet been revealed, the game is now available to wishlist on PlayStation 5, and it’s also confirmed for Xbox Series X|S and PC, giving fans across platforms something big to look forward to.

The new John Wick game adds to a busy slate of anticipated titles coming to PS5 and other systems in 2026, and is already generating excitement among gaming communities eager for a living-world adaptation of the cult action hero’s cinematic legacy.