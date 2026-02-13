Is Princess Andre sad about Katie Price's wedding

Princess re-shared a TikTok post that appears to show that she is going through a rough patch

Princess Andre divided fans with her recent cryptic post amid her mother's whirlwind marriage.

Katie Price left the showbiz industry stunned when she tied the knot for fourth time with businessman Lee Andrews in Dubai.

Since the former model dropped bombshell of her fourth marriage, she has been making headlines alongside her new husband.

The wedding reportedly took place only days after the engagement, with sources claiming that even her family were unaware of the star's new relationship with 'Lee, 43 and are concerned about her.

Amid her family's concern, Princess re-shared a TikTok post that appears to show that she is going through a rough patch.

The post included a heartfelt message:

'The greatest skill you can build is learning how to stay in a good mood even when there are a hundred reasons not to.

It was accompanied by another post, showing the words ‘Liebes Tagebuch’ inked onto a page dated February 1.

The words translate from German to English to read: “Dear Diary.”

Princess re-shared the post, which had the caption: 'When life hits you so hard you have to pull out this move…' to the diary snap.

Meanwhile, Katie Price's new husband has shared some stunning memories from their honeymoon.

The mother-of-five, 47, has now joined her partner in the UAE ,41, to celebrate their recent marriage with a sun-soaked getaway.